Only veg meals in trains on Gandhi Jayanti

New Delhi, Sep 9: As a mark of respect to Mahatma Gandhi, the Indian Railways is likely to serve only vegetarian meals on October 2 in trains in which meals are included in the ticket price.

The IRCTC has sent this proposal to the Railway Board and is waiting for final orders, said reports.

This decision will be implemented for Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto Express trains in which meals are included in the train ticket price.

This can leave passengers a bit confused as some journeys may start on Oct 1 and end on Oct 2, while some may start on Oct 2 but end on Oct 3. In some long distance trains, like Delhi-Bengaluru, Delhi-Chennai and Delhi-Thiruvananthapuram, the journey can be sprerad across three dates.

"For journeys that start on October 1, we will serve non-vegetarian food on that day, but on October 2 we will serve only vegetarian meals," an IRCTC official said as per a Financial Express report.

IRCTC had completely revamped its catering system after several complaints about the quality of food made headlines in tha past few years. Even the CAG had pulled up the railways last year over the 'unhygienic' food being supplied in trains after several images began doing rounds on the social media showing insects in food served by railways.

To clean up its image, Indian Railways earlier this year launched a streaming service on its website allowing travellers to scrutinise hygiene levels in their major kitchens. Passengers can now see in the live stream how their meals are prepared.