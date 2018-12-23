  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Only BJP will build Ram temple: Yogi Adityanath

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 23: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday took a swipe at the Opposition over the Ram Mandir issue, saying only the BJP could build the temple in Ayodhya.

    "Some people were saying that they will only vote for the party that will build Ram temple. Whenever it happens and whoever does it, I assure you we'll be the ones to do it, nobody else can do it," UP CM said.

    Yogi Adityanath

    Adityanath also attacked Gandhi earlier too, saying people who had described themselves as 'accidentally Hindus' were now realising that they were Hindus in the real sense and it was a victory of Sanatan faith.

    "In today's politics, people are showing their Gotra nad Janeu. They used to say they are accidentally Hindu. Now they have realised that they belong to the Sanatan Hindu religion, that they are not accidental Hindu. Today, they remember their Gotra and Janeu. This is the victory of India's Sanatan faith. This is the victory of our ideology," he said.

    Also Read Bhaiyaji Joshi meets Shah to discuss not only preparations for 2019 polls but Ram Temple too

    The statement from UP comes days ahead of the scheduled hearing of Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute cases in the first week of January 2019.

    Read more about:

    yogi adityanath bjp ram temple

    Story first published: Sunday, December 23, 2018, 20:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 23, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue