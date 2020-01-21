Only 5 out of 36 Union Ministers to visit Kashmir

New Delhi, Jan 21: As part of the outreach programme, five Union Ministers would travel to Kashmir today.

Out of the 36 ministers, only five will be travelling to three districts in Kashmir starting today. This is part of the outreach programme by the government in the wake of Article 370 being abrogated.

The ministers who would visit Kashmir are Ravi Shankar Prasad, Ramesh Pokhriyal, Mukthar Abbas Naqvi, Shripad Naik and Kishan Reddy. The ministers will take part in. 8 programmes of the government.

The aim is to convey to the people the developmental programmes initiated by the government after the article was scrapped. Prime Minister Narendra Modi prior to the visit had advised the ministers to speak about the developmental programmes of the government. He also said that it was very important to convey the message of peace to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.