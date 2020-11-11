YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Online news portals brought under Information & Broadcasting Ministry

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 11: The government has issued an order bringing online news portals under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

    Online news portals brought under Information & Broadcasting Ministry

    The order issued by the government and signed by the President brings digital or online media, films and audio visual programmes, news and current affairs content under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

    The move comes at a time when there is no law or autonomous body governing digital content. The order says that this would apply to films and audio visual programmes made available by online content providers and news and current affairs content on online platforms.

    Online news portals brought under Information & Broadcasting Ministry

    Last year, I&B minister, Prakash Javadekar had said that the government will not take any step that may curb media freedom. However he said that there should be some kind of regulation on the OTT platforms as there is for the print and electronic media.

    More INFORMATION AND BROADCASTING MINISTRY News

    Read more about:

    information and broadcasting ministry

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 11, 2020, 11:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 11, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X