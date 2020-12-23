Online child abuse: Srinagar man arrested by CBI on tip-off by FBI

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 23: The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested a 35 year old man from Srinagar on charges of running an online child abuse racket targeting minors living in the USA.

The operation was successfully carried out on the basis of a tip off by the FBI. The CBI learnt that the accused Niyaz Ahmed Mir would upload pornographic videos and images over the dark web for financial gains. He was also in touch with many minors in the USA. The agency said that the racket was being run by Mir along with his USA based wife, Tamara Stanley, who was involved in a master-slave relationship with her husband.

She is said to have exploited minors, recorded the abuses and sent them to Mir through mails and messages. This, the agency said was done on Mir's. Instructions. Stanley was arrested on June 25 in connection with a cyber crime probe based on a complaint that an Indian national and Stanley were sexually exploiting a teenage girl. She is currently lodged at the federal detention centre in Washington and is being investigated by the FBI.

The CBI prior to arresting Mir conducted searches at his premises. He has been booked under the IT Act and Posco Act. On Tuesday, the CBI produced Mir before a court in Srinagar.