OneIndia investigation pulls the mask off a group sharing pedophile content in Kerala

Sad to accept the fact that a loathsome thing such as Pedophilia exists in this very society that we live. It is something that would make a normal person retch, but there are some who relish it and have found means to reach out to others who seek pleasure in this extremely deplorable habit.

OneIndia Malayalam portal's Chief Sub Editor, Binu, infiltrated into one such group on messaging app Telegram which was active in Kerala. Binu's efforts have not only exposed the modus operandi of the group but also led to the arrest of group's admin, Sharaf Ali, a native of Wandoor, Malappuram district, Kerala. Ali was arrested December 21, 2017, under Sections 14, 15 of the POCSO Act and 67 B (ab) of the Information and Technology (IT) Act.

People joining pedophile group 'Poomabatta' What Binu found during the investigation would come as a shock to any normal person. The group was meant only for those seeking or willing to post pedophile content, and not for any other kind of pornographic material. The content of sexual exploitation of chidren as young as 1-3 years old were also shared in the group. A video of two youngsters raping a 4-5 years-old girl was also shared in the group. One of the key demands of the group members were for the explicit content of local Malayali girls as most of the content shared were of children of foreign origin. People demanding Indian content So gross were the discussions in the group that it can make anyone's gut wrench and gasp in horror that moral values can hit this low. The group members would discuss how to sexually exploit the children around (including their own). Another discussion was about how to groom girl children for sexual pleasure. These sexual predators would boast about their sick experiences from their neighbour hood or close circles, encouraging others to do the same. Members boasting about content they have This brazen violation of morality was being carried out with the firm belief that Telegram's encryption is so strong that the police would not be able to reach them. Gross discussions in the group The group's admin had also set conditions for those willing to join the group. These conditions were: Member intending to join should be a Pedophile. No porn other than Pedophile content should be posted in the group. Should not share the group link to others with out the permission of the admin. No video or photograph should be posted on the group without thepermission of Admin. No re-posting of videos or photographs were allowed.

After OneIndia's intervention in the matter, the police arrested one man in connection with this case. But, more than 350 other pedophiles are still at large. Thanks to Telegram's feature that their phone numbers could not be traced as only Telegram handle names are shown in the group.

