As COVID-19 cases surge, several districts in Maharashtra gear up for lockdown

Amid sharp spike in Maharashtra's COVID-19 cases, weekend lockdown in Amravati district from today

It was PM Modi who made Kalam president says Maha BJP chief

One-week complete lockdown imposed in Maharashtra's Amravati amid Covid spike

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Feb 21: Amravati district in Maharashtra will be placed under lockdown for a week, in view of the rising COVID-19 cases. However, essential services will remain unaffected.

"One-week complete lockdown in remain in force in Amravati district excluding Achalpur city, beginning 8 pm tomorrow," said Guardian Minister Yashomati Thakur.

The lockdown announcement in Amravati comes hours after the district administration in Pune shut down schools and coaching centres till February 28.

Of late, Maharashtra has been witnessing a steady rise in COVID-19 cases.