One-week complete lockdown imposed in Maharashtra's Amravati amid Covid spike
India
Mumbai, Feb 21: Amravati district in Maharashtra will be placed under lockdown for a week, in view of the rising COVID-19 cases. However, essential services will remain unaffected.
"One-week complete lockdown in remain in force in Amravati district excluding Achalpur city, beginning 8 pm tomorrow," said Guardian Minister Yashomati Thakur.
The lockdown announcement in Amravati comes hours after the district administration in Pune shut down schools and coaching centres till February 28.
Of late, Maharashtra has been witnessing a steady rise in COVID-19 cases.