One Nation, One Ration Card programme now in 32 states

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 19: The One Nation, One Ration card programme is now operational in 32 states. The digital programme is aimed at enabling countrywide access to subsidised woodgrains for 80 million migrant workers.

Data cited by Hindustan Times shows that there were 230 million transactions through the digitised system. The government also rolled out a Mera Ration mobile app, available to 67 per cent of the population or over 800 million beneficiaries of subsidised grains under the National Food Security Act.

The app would show the beneficiaries real time data of ration stocks, their share and nearest fair price shops from where they can procure cheap grains, the report also said.

One Nation One Ration Card will give free hand to the beneficiaries, as they will not be tied to single PDS shop. It also lessens their dependence on shop owners and curb corruption. The scheme will also allow portability of food security benefits.

A large migratory population of the country, who migrate from one part of the country to other in search of job/employment, marriage, or any other reason and find difficulty in accessing subsidized foodgrains will be of benefit.

A migrant will be allowed to buy a maximum of 50 per cent of the family quota. As many as 81 crore people will be benefited from this scheme because they will receive wheat at Rs 2 per kg and rice at Rs 3 per kg.