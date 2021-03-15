One held in Mumbai for killing cows

Mumbai: Night clubs, beaches may be closed, Guardian Minister says can't rule out partial lockdown

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, Mar 15: A 38 year-old man was arrested on Sunday from suburban Bandra on the charge of slaughtering cows, police said.

Two other accused are wanted in the case, they said.

"Based on reliable information, an animal rights activist and police officials conducted a raid at Gareeb Nagar locality in Bandra East. While five cows were found alive there, four others were slaughtered," a police official said.

The accused, identified as Nadeem Qureshi, was arrested, while two others- Rafique Qureshi and Chand- fled from the spot, he said.

They were booked under IPC sections, including 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle), 34 (common intention) and others, he said, adding that investigation into the case is on.