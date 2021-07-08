One gunned down as alert Indian Army foil major infiltration bid by Pak terrorists

New Delhi, July 08: The Indian Army has foiled an infiltration bid by Pakistani terrorists. The Army engaged the terrorists in a fierce firefight to foil the infiltration bid.

One terrorist was gunned down in the firefight and his body was recovered. The Army in a note said that a group of Pakistani terrorists made an attempt to infiltrate across the Line of Control in the Naoshera Sector, District Rajouri (J&K).

Alert Army troops thwarted the infiltration bid by suitably employing an integrated surveillance grid along with domination by fire, and engaging the terrorists in a fierce firefight in which one terrorist was neutralised and his body has been recovered.

Also, war like stores including an AK 47 rifle, four magazines of AK 47 with ammunition and two hand grenades have been recovered from the terrorist. This action by alert Army troops displays resolve of Indian Army to thwart any misadventure on the Line of Control, the Army said.

Such incidents are being reported despite Pakistan agreeing to maintain the ceasefire. On February 25 this year, India and Pakistan said that the ceasefire was being maintained since February 24. The two sides reviewed the situation along the Line of Control and all other sectors in a free, frank and cordial atmosphere, a joint statement read.

In addition to these infiltration bids, Pakistan controlled drones have been spotted in India. Last week, a first of its kind drone attack was reported at the IAF base in Jammu. Over the past couple of months, several drone sightings have been reported. At least 300 drones have been spotted since the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir in the year 2019.

Prior to agreeing to maintain the ceasefire, Pakistan resorted to 4,465 violations in 2020 alone.

