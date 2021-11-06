On Term 1 exams, CBSE makes important announcement

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 06: The CBSE has said that the term 1 exams scheduled to begin later this month will be held at centre where students and schools will face no difficulty.

There are about 26,000 schools affiliated to the CBSE in India and 26 countries abroad. The board said that considering the situation due to COVID-19, it would make efforts to fix exam centres in such a manner that neither students nor schools will have any problem. However, while doing so, safety and security of the examinations will be given priority, the CBSE said in a statement.

"CBSE is offering 114 subjects in Class XII and 75 subjects in Class X. Meaning thereby, CBSE has to conduct the examination of a total 189 subjects. If the examination of all subjects is conducted, the entire duration of the examination would be about 45-50 days. Therefore, to avoid learning loss of students, CBSE would conduct the examinations of the following subjects by fixing date sheet across all affiliated schools in India and abroad," the Board had said.

The CBSE will conduct the term 1 board exams for Class 10 and Class 12 students in offline mode in November-December 2021. The admit cards for the same will be issued on the official website.

For class 10 students minor papers of the term one will begin on November 17and for class 12 minor papers will start on November 16.

For Class 10 major the exam would begin on November 30 and for the Class 12 it will begin from December 1. In the term 1 exams the students have to answer only objective type questions.

Now some students have demanded that the exams be held in online mode. Do not experiment with our lives. COVID-19 third wave is already here, one user said, while others said that there should be an online option also.

The duration of the major papers in term 1 will be 90 minutes and the duration of minor papers will be mentioned in the date sheets.

Students will get 20 minutes to read the question papers. The papers will start at 11:30 am instead of 10:30 am, the CBSE said.

Story first published: Saturday, November 6, 2021, 10:59 [IST]