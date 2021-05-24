On same sex marriage, Centre tells HC none dying for marriage certificate

Just to hide your failure, you are after people, job of govt not like a terrorist: Delhi HC

New Delhi, May 24: The Centre has told the Delhi High Court on Monday that there are other matters that needed consideration and nobody is dying for the want of a marriage certificate.

The Centre was seeking adjournment of petitions that prayed for the recognition of same sex marriages under the existing law. Solicitor General, Tushar Mehta appearing for the Centre said that the state is dealing with a pandemic at present and there are other urgent matters for consideration.

As a government, our focus in terms of urgency is on urgent, imminent issues," Mehta told the court while adding that law officers too were dealing with the pandemic situation.

Senior advocate, Saurabh Kirpal appearing for some of the petitioners told the court that the government is supposed to be neutral and the court has to determine the urgent. Iit was also said that the there are 70 million LGBTQ people in the country.

The Centre's response was to petitions filed last year in which the enforcement of a fundamental choice of partner was sought. The petitioners moved the HC after their application for solmenisation of marriage under the Special Marriage Act was rejected by a Marriage Officer in Delhi on the ground that they are same sex coulples.

