On phone, Jaishankar, US Secy of State discuss Ukraine crisis

New Delhi, Mar 31: US Secretary of State Tony Blinken on Wednesday spoke with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to review regional priorities, worsening humanitarian situation in Ukraine and to promote free and open Indo-Pacific, his spokesperson said, PTI.

The two leaders spoke "to review regional priorities, including the worsening humanitarian situation in Ukraine and our shared efforts to promote a free, open, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific, in which the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states is respected," State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said.

Blinken has wrapped up a three-nation tour of the Middle East and North Africa on Wednesday, making an impassioned appeal to Algeria to limit ties with Russia.

"The countries of North Africa and the Middle East have experienced themselves the consequences of Russia's military campaigns before," Blinken said.

Last month, Blinken held a telephonic conversation with Mr Jaishankar and stressed the importance of a strong collective response to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

(PTI)

Story first published: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 8:48 [IST]