On officers’s allegation in rape case, IAF Chief says no two finger test done

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 05: Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari said that no two finger test was done. He was countering a female officer's allegation that she was subjected to the test and questioned about her sexual history in the rape case filed against a collegaue.

"No two finger test was done. Disciplinary action will be taken based on report of inquiry," the IAF Chief told PTI.

She said that she was forced to relive the trauma of the sexual assault. The accused, a 29 year old Flight Lieutenant will be tried under the Court Martial Act. The ruling was given by a court in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore as the case was handed over to the IAF.

Story first published: Tuesday, October 5, 2021, 13:29 [IST]