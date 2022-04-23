On Nitish Kumar’s visit to Rabri Devi’s residence, Lalu’s elder son fuels a buzz

YouTube
    Patna, Apr 23: The visit by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to the residence of former Rabri Devi's home on Friday has set tongues wagging. Several questions have been raised asking if Nitish Kumar is sending a message to the BJP, its coalition partner in Bihar.

    The visit came just hours after Rabri Devi's husband, Lalu Prasad Yadav was granted bail. Lalu's son, Tejashwi dismissed the buzz, but his elder brother Tej Pratap fuelled some speculation.

    "This is politics and chaos is usual... Today he is in power, tomorrow there could be a change. Earlier, I had put a 'no entry' board. But now it has been replaced with 'Entry - Nitish Chacha ji.' Now he has come," Tej Pratap Yadav told news agency ANI.

    In 2020 during the Bihar elections, Lalu's elder son had said that they would form the government and then the game would unfold. This is a secret, had secret talks with Nitish ji. He also added that the LJP's Chirag Paswan and the BJP's Shahnawaz Hussain were also in attendance on Friday for the Iftar party hosted at the residence of Rabri Devi.

    Saturday, April 23, 2022, 12:12 [IST]
    X