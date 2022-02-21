Hijab ban is a conspiracy of BJP to prevent Muslim girls from getting education: Siddaramaiah

On murder of Bajrang Dal worker, Kamal Hassan says dead against such politics

On Karnataka Hijab row, Home Minister Amit Shah has this to say

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 21: In his first reaction to the ongoing hijab controversy, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that he believes that all students, , irrespective of their religion, should obey the dress code prescribed by the schools and colleges.

In an exclusive interview to CNN News18, Shah said, "It is my personal belief that people of all religions should accept the school's dress code. And the issue is now in court, and the court is conducting its hearings on the matter. Whatever it decides should be followed by all."

Young women and girls in many parts of Karnataka were not allowed to enter schools and colleges on Saturday as they arrived in hijabs, despite a court order, as the issue showed no signs of abating after its flare-up about a fortnight ago that prompted the government to close down institutions for a couple of days.

According to reports, as many as 15 Muslim girls have been booked in Tumakuru and 58 students were suspended in Shivamogga for staging demonstrations outside their colleges.

The Hijab protests began on February 4 at the Government Girls PU college in Udupi district in Karnataka when some students alleged that they had been barred from attending classes.

The protests spread across the state and the issue is now before the Karnataka High Court.

The Karnataka High Court in its interim order has restricted the use of hijab and saffron scarves on the school-college campuses till its final order.

Know all about Amit Shah

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, February 21, 2022, 14:06 [IST]