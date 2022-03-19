YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    On Holi, Delhi cops fine 2,450 people for traffic violations

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 19: The Delhi Police issues over 2,456 challans in the city on Holi and Shab-e-Barat for various violations, including over 190 for drunken driving, officials said on Saturday.

    On Holi, Delhi cops fine 2,450 people for traffic violations

    "A total of 2,456 challans were issued for various traffic violations and a majority of these were issued to motorists without helmets," PTI qutoes an official as saying. A fatal accident took place on Friday evening in which a 13-year-old boy died and four people were injured after a speeding car hit an auto-rickshaw on the Barapullah flyover.

    As per the police's data, 1,921 people were fined for riding without helmets, 314 for triple-riding, 196 for drunken driving and 25 for dangerous driving.The Delhi Traffic Police had made elaborate arrangements to check incidents of drunken driving and over-speeding among others, and ensure safety of motorists on the roads on Friday, the officials said.

    "The Delhi Traffic Police has made elaborate arrangements. Traffic police personnel will be deployed at major roads and intersections. Traffic teams will be deployed in different areas. We request you all to follow traffic rules. Do not indulge in drunken driving and triple-riding on two-wheelers and riding without helmets," Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Vivek Kishore had earlier said.

    Last year, the Delhi Police had fined 3,282 people for traffic violations on Holi. PTI

    More DELHI POLICE News  

    Read more about:

    delhi police holi

    Story first published: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 15:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 19, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X