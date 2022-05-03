On Eid-al-Fitr, PM Modi calls for brotherhood, togetherness

When is Eid ul Fitr 2022? When Shawwal moon will be sighted in India?

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 03: Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr. The PM who is on a three nation tour that began Monday extended his greetings and wished for togetherness and brotherhood in society.

"Best wishes on Eid-ul-Fitr. May this auspicious occasion enhance the spirit of togetherness and brotherhood in our society. May everyone be blessed with good health and prosperity, PM Modi said on Twitter.

Best wishes on Eid-ul-Fitr. May this auspicious occasion enhance the spirit of togetherness and brotherhood in our society. May everyone be blessed with good health and prosperity. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 2, 2022

"Eid-al-Fitr is celebrated as the month of Ramzan ends. Special importance is given to the distribution of food and food-grains among the poor on this occasion. This festival inspires people to strive for building a harmonious, peaceful, and prosperous society," President of India Ram Nath Kovind said.

People across the country are celebrating Eid-al-Fitr on May 3 as the holy month of fasting Ramzan came to an end. In many parts the festival was celebrated on Monday.

Story first published: Tuesday, May 3, 2022, 8:38 [IST]