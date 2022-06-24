YouTube
    On duty engine driver dies of cardiac arrest in UP

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Amethi, Jun 24: The engine driver of the Pratapgarh-Kanpur Intercity Express died on Friday after suddenly falling ill on the train, a railway official said.

    Harishchandra Sharma (46) of Parshurampur Chilbila was driving the train towards Kanpur when he suddenly developed a health problem near Kasimpur Halt, Gauriganj railway station superintendent Praveen Singh said.

    On duty engine driver dies of cardiac arrest in UP

    The assistant pilot on board stopped the train and called an ambulance. Sharma was rushed to a nearby health centre, where the doctors declared him dead, Singh said.

    The doctors suspect Sharma suffered a cardiac arrest, he said.

    The train departed from the location after the arrival of another loco pilot from Pratapgarh, Singh said.

    Fursatganj police station in-charge Manoj Kumar Sonkar said the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

    PTI

    Story first published: Friday, June 24, 2022, 13:06 [IST]
