On dissolution of Parliament, Delhi maintains it is Nepal’s internal matter

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 21: India has maintained the dissolution of the Parliament in Nepal is the country's internal matter.

Officials tell OneIndia that the issue is Nepal's internal matter. However Delhi continues to keep a close watch on the developments. We are watching the events unfold, but would not want to comment as yet, the official said. The move would anger China as its Ambassador in Kathmandu has been working hard to keep the Nepal Communist Party united.

K P Oli who dissolved Parliament could have a smooth run unless the Supreme Court rejects his decision. Nepal's constitution does not have a provision for dissolution of Parliament, which has a fixed term. In an editorial the Kathmandu Post said that Oli had for quote sometime been facing a legitimacy crisis within the ruling NCP since he lost majority as the faction led by Pushpa Kumar Dahal and others had been seeking his resignation owing to his poor governance and authoritarian impulses.

The matter is likely to end up in the Supreme Court. However Oli who enjoys an over two third majority in the parliamentary party may not be in any danger and the court may just rule in his favour. Moreover some members of the Dahal group such as Industry Minister, Lekha Raj and Home Minister, Ram Bahadur Thapa have refused to resign.