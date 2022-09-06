Karnataka CM says govt taken up Bengaluru floods as challenge

On Day 3, heavy rain sinks Bengaluru again; Power cut, water supply hit | 10 points

Bengaluru, Sep 06: The once-beautiful Bengaluru, India's IT hub, was under water for the third day on Tuesday as more rain fell in an unusually wet monsoon season, bringing traffic chaos, power cuts and flooded properties.

Bengaluru: Unprecedented rains causing issue particularly in Mahadevapura, says CM Bommai

Here are 10 latest developments

Torrential rains have once again brought the capital city to its knees as several areas were inundated, and water-logging on roads including arterial ones hit traffic flow while boats and tractors were pressed into service in certain parts. The city, home to various global companies as well as home-grown startups, has received 162% more rainfall than average since the beginning of the wet season on June 1. This is the third highest rainfall the IT city has experienced since 1988. On September 12 1988, Bengaluru saw 177.6 cm of rainfall, the highest recorded till date. This was followed by 132.3 mm on September 26, 2014 and the latest one being the third highest till date in September. On the third day of flooding, visuals of the city's flooding have been doing the rounds on the social media platforms, painting a surreal image. Bizarre scenes of people boarding tractors and cranes to make their way to their workplace through the flooded roads were also shared online. IT companies in the city have issued an advisory to all their employees, asking them to "exercise caution, review the situation in the area and plan their travel to office with discretion". A 23-year-old woman died of electrocution on a waterlogged road yesterday, news agency ANI has reported. Akhila, who worked in the administrative department of a school, was returning home when her scooter skidded. She tried to grab an electric pole and got a shock. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has blamed the previous JDS-Congress government in the state for the situation. "This happened because of the unplanned administration of the previous Congress government. They gave permission right, left and centre in the lakes and buffer zone," the chief minister said, according to news agency ANI. The chief minister said a sum of ₹ 1,500 crore has been given to drain water out of the city. "Another ₹ 300 crore has been given to remove encroachments," he said. He added that the state government will ensure that drainage points are not choked by encroachment. The Chief Minister earlier said 430 houses have been completely damaged in the floods and 2,188 others have suffered partial damage. About 225 km of roads, bridges, culverts and electric poles have also been damaged. Powers cuts have been reported in several areas. Water supply to some localities has been disrupted TK Halli pump house in Malavalli taluk of Mandya which pumps Cauvery water to Bengaluru is affected due to overflowing Bheemeshwara River and water from the surrounding lakes. The Chief Minister has said two pump houses were affected, flood water is being drained out, but it will take two days to drain out water and to resume work in full capacity. The weather department has predicted heavy rain in south and north interior Karnataka for the next four days. The state has already received 144 per cent excess rain during the last week of August, and in the first five days of the current month, it has received 51 percent excess rain. This is the most rainfall Karnataka has received in 42 years