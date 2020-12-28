On Congress’ Foundation Day, where is Rahul Gandhi

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 28: The foreign visit by Rahul Gandhi ahead of the party's Foundation Day has created a buzz on the social media. It is being that Rahul is not serious about politics and many even said that he had gone to Italy to celebrate the New Year.

AICC spokesperson, Randeep Surjewala told PTI that Rahul Gandhi has left for abroad for a short personal visit and will be away for a few days. While Surjewala did not give out the details of his visit, the buzz is that he is away in Milan. His grandmother lives in Milan and he has been to the city earlier too.

Prior to leaving for abroad, Rahul Gandhi had tweeted urging the farmers not stop the protest until their demands were met. Monday marks the 136th Foundation Day of the Congress. The question is who will hoist the party's flag in the presence of several senior leaders. Sonia Gandhi has been avoiding public appearances due to the pandemic.

On its Foundation Day, the Congress has planned a nationwide campaign. The party has planned a Tiranga rally and also a selfie with Tiranga campaign on the social media. However the big question is who will hoist the party's flag at the Akbar Road headquarters. There are talks that Priyanka Gandhi is most likely to step in.