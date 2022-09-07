On Camera: Dog attacks delivery boy in Noida society

YouTube
    New Delhi, Sep 07: An undated CCTV footage is doing rounds on social media platforms, which shows a delivery boy and a man with his dog tied to a leash aboard the lift. The dog, a German Shepherd by breed, attacks the delivery person as soon as the lift doors open. The incident happened in Apex Society at Noida's Sector 75.

    The dog tries to attack again, but its owner takes him out boldly. After this episode, the delivery boy left the society without making any complaints. Even after the CCTV footage surfaced, the maintenance team also did not take any cognizance.

    Recently, another case of a dog bite was reported in Ghaziabad. A child coming back home from his tuition on Monday evening, was seen being attacked by a pet dog inside a lift of Charms Castle high-rise in Raj Nagar Extension locality of Ghaziabad. The lady who is the pet owner stands still even on seeing this and does nothing to stop her dog. The woman does not make any efforts to help the little boy wailing in pain and just walks out with the dog from the lift.

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 7, 2022, 16:07 [IST]
    X