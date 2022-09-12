On camera: 12-year-old boy attacked by street dog in Kerala's Kozhikode

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Kozhikode, Sep 12: Incidents of pet dogs attacking others are rising in India resulting in shock and fear amongst people. In another such incident, a boy on a bicycle was attacked by a stray dog in a village in Kerala's Kozhikode. The entire incident was captured in the CCTV installed in the area and the footage has now gone viral on social media platforms.

The 51-second video clip posted by a user on reddit shows the boy entering a lane on a bicycle when suddenly a black-coloured stray dog comes out of nowhere and pounces on the boy and bites him on the hand.

According to local media reports, the boy has been identifed as a student of Class 7 and the incident took place on Sunday afternoon.

The boy then falls to the ground while he tries to pull himself away from the clutches of the dog. The other scared children rush back inside their homes. When the boy enters the house, the dog finally lets him go and runs away. After few seconds, another dog is seen crossing the house, followed by a few concerned locals who enter the house to check on the boy.

There has been a rise in dog-bite cases in NCR-Delhi region too. Last week, a pet dog attacked a boy inside the lift of a housing society in Ghaziabad, as the owner looked on. Another similar incident was reported from Noida, where a pet dog attacked a delivery man in a lift.