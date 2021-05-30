On 7th anniversary of Modi govt, Congress lists 7 ‘criminal wrongdoings’ by Centre

YouTube
    New Delhi, May 30: On the 7th anniversary of the Narendra Modi dispensation, the Congress on Sunday alleged that it is harmful for the country as it has failed on every front and betrayed people's trust.

    The Congress released a seven-point charge-sheet of "blunders" it accused the government of committing, and alleged that the Modi dispensation abdicated its responsibilities towards people.

    The Congress listed out what it called the major failures of the government, including a declining economy, rising unemployment and inflation, and COVID-19 mismanagement.

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the government needs to have the right intention, policy and determination to fight the coronavirus and not just a monthly talk.

    "You need the right intention, policy and determination to fight Corona and not just a pointless talk once in a month," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi, on a day when Prime Minister Modi delivered his monthly "Mann ki baat" radio address.

    Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the last seven years have been a story of unprecedented devastation, abdication of responsibility and abandonment of India''s people by a government that was showered with all the love and affection.

    "This government is harmful for the country as it has betrayed the faith of people of India. It is betraying the trust and the innate faith the people reposed in prime minister Narendra Modi," he said.

    "This is a deception of the worst kind heaped upon 140 crore Indians by a government they elected based on innumerable promises. After seven years time has come to do stock taking. Time has come to ask why the country is suffering," he said.

    The Congress also came out with a 4.5-minute video, "Bharat Mata ki Kahani", listing out the "failures" of the government in the last seven years.

    Story first published: Sunday, May 30, 2021, 14:51 [IST]
