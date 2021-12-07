Omicron: Will restrictions be re-imposed in Maharashtra

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, Dec 07: The Maharashtra government is keeping a close watch on the developments in the state with the Omicron variant of COVID-19 being reported. While it is being widely reported that restrictions in the state may return, a final call would be taken only after consultations with the Centre and Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray.

Maharashtra's health minister, Rajesh Tope said that imposing restrictions would only cause inconvenience to the public. It would be too inconvenient for the people if restrictions on already allowed activities are imposed. We will keep a tab on the situation and take a call following consultations with the Centre and Chief Minister.

Amid Omicron variant threat, WHO to discuss booster doses today

The state is focusing on vaccinating the people while also facing the situation caused by Omicron.

Rallies, political meetings, marriages are being held on a large scale. If COVID-19 appropriate behaviour is not followed that the spread of the infection may be huge. It is the need of the hour to implement the rules more strictly, he also added.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, December 7, 2021, 10:44 [IST]