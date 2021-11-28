Omicron Variant update: Govt to review resumption of international flights

YouTube
    New Delhi, Nov 28: The Union home ministry on Sunday informed that the decision on the effective date of resumption of scheduled commercial international passengers service will be reviewed as per evolving global scenario.

    "Decision on effective date of resumption of scheduled commercial international passengers service, to be reviewed, as per evolving global scenario," the Ministry of Home Affairs tweeted.

    "Genomic surveillance for variants to be further strengthened and intensified. Airport Health Officials (APHOs) and Port Health Officials (PHOs) to be sensitized for strict supervision of testing protocol at airports/ ports," the ministry added.

    The government will also review the standard operating procedure on testing and surveillance of the incoming international passengers, especially those travelling from countries listed in the 'at risk' category.

    The decision was taken after an urgent meeting chaired by the home secretary on Sunday.

    Story first published: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 16:51 [IST]
    X