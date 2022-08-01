Omicron, sub-lineages dominant COVID variant in India; samples of infectious BA.2.75 also found: INSACOG

New Delhi, Aug 01: Omicron and its sub-lineages continue to be the dominant variant in India while some samples of highly infectious BA.2.75 have also been found, Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) has said. In its July 11 bulletin, which was released Monday, the consortium said the spread and frequency of BA.2.75 sub-variant is being closely monitored in every state.

"Any surge in hospitalization or any disease severity has not been observed during this time-period," it said. The bulletin said Omicron and its sub-lineages continue to be the dominant variant in India and the sub-lineages BA.2 and BA.2.38 have mostly been found.

"BA.2.75 sub-variant has acquired more mutations in spike protein and other genes of the SARS-CoV-2," it said. In its July 4 bulletin, which was also released on Monday, the INSACOG said the number of SARS-CoV-2 infection has registered an increase in India over the last few weeks, with the Omicron sub-variants BA.2 (64.9 per cent) and BA.2.38 (26.4 per cent) being the prevalent sub-lineages.

"A small increase in patients infected with the BA.5 variant has also been observed. However, there is no report of any increased hospitalization or any report of increased disease severity. COVID appropriate behavior is likely to be followed to reduce any new spread of infection," it said.

The INSACOG, set up under the health ministry in 2020 to study and monitor genome sequencing and virus variation of circulating strains of COVID-19 in India, reports genomic surveillance of SARS-CoV-2 across the country through sequencing of samples from sentinel sites and international passengers arriving in India.