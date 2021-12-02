YouTube
    Omicron strain in 24 countries as new cases double in South Africa

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Johannesburg, Dec 02: Omicron, the heavily mutated variant of COVID-19 is rapidly becoming dominant in South Africa.

    National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa said Omicron's profile and early epidemiological data suggests that it was able to evade some immunity, but that existing vaccines should still protect against severe disease and death.

    It also said that 74 per cent of all the samples it had genetically sequenced last month had been of the new variant which was detected four weeks back.

    With more cases of the new strain being reported, nearly 56 countries are implementing travel measures as a precautionary measure. WHO however said that blanket travel bans will not prevent the international spread and they place a heavy burden on lives and livelihood.

    WHO emergencies director Mike Ryan said that there is no evidence that I'm aware of that will suggest that boosting the entire population is going to necessarily provide any greater protection for otherwise healthy individuals against hospitalisation or death.

    Story first published: Thursday, December 2, 2021, 14:33 [IST]
    X