Omicron scare: US staring at dark winter

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 20: The Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been spreading fast especially in the United States. The US is facing another dark winter with hospitalisations increasing 45 per cent over the past month and cases using 40 per cent.

Healthcare experts have warned that the people in the United Tates are sitting ducks for the next wave of COVID-19. Dr Eric Topol, a cardiologist and founder of the Scripps Research Translational Institute, told CNBC that the US may not be ready for the fast spreading variant. "We're lagging behind what we need to get out to the American public," he said. He also aded that the fully vaccinated should mean three shots instead of two.

The comments come just days after President Joe Biden said that they are looking at a winter of severe illness and death. Biden said that it is high time that people get booster shots and urged them to do so as quickly as possible. "We are looking at a winter of severe illness and death" for the unvaccinated," the President said.

In the US 36 states have reported Omicron cases." If you're vaccinated and have your booster shot, you're protected from severe illness and death," Biden also said. He further said that the Omicron variant had not spread as fast in the US as it could have thanks to his administration's policies. It is here now and it is spreading and it is going to increase. Get your booster shot as it is critically important, Biden also added.

Story first published: Monday, December 20, 2021, 8:43 [IST]