India reports 8,306 new cases in the last 24 hours as Omicron infections rise

Omicron in Maharashtra: State adds 2 more cases on Monday to take total tally to 10

Covid 19 case predictions: With Omicron, third wave of coronavirus projected to hit India by Feb 2022

Omicron scare: Over 100 foreign returnees in Maharashtra go untraceable

India

oi-PTI

Mumbai, Dec 07: Amid the Omicron scare, Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation chief Vijay Suryavanshi on Monday said 109 out of 295 recent foreign returnees to the township in Thane district were untraceable currently.

He said the mobile phones of some of these people were switched off while many of the last given addresses were found to be locked.

Suryavanshi said returnees to KDMC limits from all 'at risk' nations have to undergo 7-day home quarantine, and a COVID-19 test will be conducted on the eighth day.

"Even if it is negative, they will have to undergo another 7-day home quarantine and it would be the duty of housing society members to ensure the norm is not violated. Marriages, gatherings etc are being watched to curb violations," he said.

"Some 72 per cent of the people in KDMC have taken the first dose of the vaccine and 52 per cent are fully vaccinated," he added.

One Omicron case was detected in a Dombivali resident recently.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, December 7, 2021, 8:19 [IST]