    Omicron scare: 7-day institutional quarantine for those arriving Maharashtra from at risk' countries

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Nov 30: Amid concerns caused by Omicron variant of coronavirus, the Maharashtra State Disaster Management Authority said on Tuesday night that travelers arriving in the state from at-risk' countries will have to undergo mandatory seven-day institutional quarantine.

    The list of at risk' countries is announced by the Union government.

    According to an updated list, the countries designated as "at-risk" are the European countries, the UK, South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel. Such passengers will also undergo RT-PCR test on second, fourth and seventh day of the arrival, the authority said in its latest guidelines.

    If a passenger is found to be positive, he or she will be shifted to a hospital. In case the test is negative, the passenger will still have to undergo seven-day home quarantine.

    Passengers from other than at-risk countries will have to undergo compulsory RT-PCR test at the airport. Even if found negative, they will have to undergo 14 days' home quarantine. If found positive the patient will be shifted to a hospital, the guidelines added.

