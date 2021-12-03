Omicron scare: 10 foreigners from African countries go missing in Bengaluru
Bengaluru, Dec 03: At least 10 foreigners with travel history to African countries have gone missing in Bengaluru. This comes a day after Karnaraka reported the fast-growing Omicron variant of coronavirus, in the country.
"After Omicron was found in South Africa, 57 passengers landed in Bengaluru. Out of those 57, BBMP was unable to trace the address of 10 passengers," Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said.
Meanwhile, Karnataka Minister R Ashok has set tonight as deadline to trace and test the missing persons.
Speaking after a crucial Amicron covid variant review meet, Ashok said that only fully vaccinated will be allowed to public places like malls, theatres, and cinema halls.
Parents of school children who are attending physical classes and teachers, principals and staff employees at schools must be fully vaccinated.
Two doses of covid vaccine is must to enter cinema halls, malls and theatres.
Omicron in Karnataka: New SOPs
No cultural events at schools and colleges till January
Not more than 500 can attend wedding
Two dose of vaccination must to enter malls & theaters
Covid testing at Airport is must
No Night curfew for now