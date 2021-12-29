Omicron Outbreak: No new Covid restriction in Delhi for now, 'yellow alert' to continue

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 29: Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal chaired a virtual review meeting of the DDMA to review the COVID-19 situation in Delhi in light of the Omicron strain. It was decided to continue with the existing restrictions under 'yellow alert' imposed in view of rising cases and to keep a close vigil on the ground situation.

In a series of tweet, Baijal posted "the Health Department was advised to enhance the health preparedness to deal effectively with the emerging situation and to closely monitor bed occupancy besides strengthening the home isolation strategy."

"After detailed discussion with experts the need to strictly follow & enforce COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) was emphasized upon especially in wake of rising cases of Omicron strain," he added.

"It was also reiterated to continue with the Test, Track & Treat strategy with special focus on surveillance, dealienation of containment zones, isolation of positive cases and close monitoring of home isolation cases so as to break the chain of transmission," he added.

Delhi logged 923 fresh coronavirus cases, the highest since May 30 and almost double the number of infections recorded the previous day.

Amid a rise in COVID-19 cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Tuesday ordered the closure of schools, colleges, cinemas and gyms with immediate effect and put various restrictions on the functioning of shops and public transport as a yellow alert was sounded under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

The ''yellow'' alert restrictions stipulate that shops and establishments of non-essential goods and services and malls will open based on an odd-even formula from 10 AM to 8 PM.