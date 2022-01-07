Omicron Outbreak: India may see nearly 10-lakh cases a day during the third wave peak

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 07: A new model by scientists suggests that the Omicron-driven third wave of COVID-19 in India may peak in January-end and February, with daily cases touching 10 lakh mark.

The study conducted by a team from Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and Indian Statistical Institute (ISI), Bengaluru is based on Omicron transmissibility rates.

Omicron-driven Covid cases in India could peak in January's last week having its effect in February's first week for the country, the study predicted. It also added that the timing of covid peak may wary from mid-January to mid-February in different states.

The study conducted by conducted by Professor Siva Athreya, Professor Rajesh Sundaresan predicts that Delhi could see third wave peak by mid-January or the third week while Tamil Nadu in the last week of January or the first week of February. This is depending on the percentage of people susceptible to the virus.

"The prediction has been done considering that past infection and vaccination leaves a fraction of the population susceptible to the new variant. The model considered that either 30 percent, 60 percent or 100 percent of the population is susceptible," a News 18 report said.

Depending on the percentage of people susceptible to the virus, the daily cases in India could be around 3 lakh, 6 lakh or 10 lakh during the peak.

Amid rising coronavirus cases, the World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned that while the Omicron variant appears to be less severe compared to Delta, especially in those vaccinated, it does not mean it should be categorised as 'mild'.

"While Omicron does appear to be less severe compared to Delta, especially in those vaccinated, it does not mean it should be categorised as mild," Tedros was quoted as saying by AFP.

"Just like previous variants, Omicron is hospitalising people and it is killing people," he explained.

"In fact, the tsunami of cases is so huge and quick, that it is overwhelming health systems around the world."

Meanwhile, India reported 1,17,100 fresh covid cases after 214 days, taking India's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,52,26,386 which includes 3,007 cases of Omicron reported across 27 states and UTs.