Omicron effect: BBMP sets up 'war rooms' for Bengalureans; Check helpline numbers here

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Jan 04: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has set up a helpline in all eight zones of BBMP limits in order to receive complaints and grievances related to COVID-19.

The 24×7 control room aims to help citizens with any information related to triaging, testing, details of PHCs, hospitalization and vaccination.

Witnessing a further surge in daily COVID-19 cases, Karnataka on Monday reported 1,290 fresh infections and 5 deaths, taking the count to 30,10,847 and the death toll to 38,351. Of the new cases, 1,041 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 134 discharges and 3 deaths.

The total number of active cases is now at 11,345.

The state has registered a steady surge in fresh infections for the sixth consecutive day, since last Wednesday, when the daily caseload was 566.

Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 12,66,392 positive cases, followed by Mysuru 1,80,338 and Tumakuru 1,21,367.

According to the bulletin, Bengaluru Urban tops the list among discharges with 12,40,408, followed by Mysuru 1,77,779 and Tumakuru 1,20,158.

Story first published: Tuesday, January 4, 2022, 10:23 [IST]