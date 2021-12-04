Mumbai schools reopening: Classes for 1-7 will not begin from 1 Dec; here's the new date

Negative RT-PCR report must for all domestic passengers arriving at Mumbai airport

Five more travellers from 'at risk' countries test COVID-19 positive in Mumbai; nine so far

Three international travellers test positive for COVID-19 in Mumbai, total rises to 13

Omicron 1st case in Maharashtra: What we know about it so, far? 12 facts

India

oi-Prakash KL

Mumbai, Oct 4: India reported two fresh cases of new Covid-19 variant Omicron on Saturday. A 72-year-old man from Gujarat and a 33-year-old from Maharashtra have been infected with the virus.

What we know about the first case of Maharashtra? Find it out in 12 points.

First case of Covid-19 variant detected in Maharashtra on Saturday.

The 33-year-old man from Thane district in Maharashtra who was found to be infected with the Omicron variant of coronavirus is a marine engineer by profession.

"He returned from South Africa on November 24 to Mumbai via Dubai and Delhi. He has a mild fever but no other symptoms of COVID-19 infection are seen," the department said.

The man has a mild fever but no other symptoms of COVID-19 infection are seen in him, an official statement said.

Due to the odd nature of his job he couldn't get vaccinated while on the ship since April despite his efforts, a Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) official said on Saturday.

The man, a resident of Kalyan-Dombivli municipal area near Mumbai, had arrived at the Delhi airport from South Africa via Dubai before flying to the Maharashtra capital before he was tested positive for the Omicron variant of coronavirus, making him the first such case in Maharashtra and fourth in India, officials had said on Saturday.

"He was working on a private merchant navy ship and left the country in April when the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic was at its peak. At that time, vaccine doses were available only for healthcare and frontline workers," the official told PTI.

The man tried his best to get a vaccine shot at some port but due to several restrictions and strict measures regarding the administration of jabs, he couldn't succeed, the official said.

"He remained on the ship till November-end. As his ship arrived in South Africa, he was allowed to return to the country (India) and his employer arranged a return ticket for him. As he was out on the sea for a long time, he could not get vaccinated. By the time he could get his tickets and the visa to travel back to India, he had been infected by the Omicron variant," the official said.

The patient has been kept in Kalyan-based COVID care centre but isolated from other patients as a precaution.

All the 12 persons (relatives and co-travellers of the infected man) who were considered as "high risk" have been traced and tested for COVID-19. Their results are negative.

Another 23 persons, including fellow passengers of the infected man, have tested negative as well, the department said.

KDMC commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi said the civic corporation examined the taxi driver in whose vehicle the patient had travelled to Dombivli. Also, the occupants of the entire building where he is living have been tested. They all tested negative for COVID-19, Suryavanshi said. PTI

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, December 4, 2021, 23:30 [IST]