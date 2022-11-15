Old image of a man with Pinocchio like long nose goes viral

Mark Zuckerberg says 'sorry' as Meta fires over 11,000 employees in one go | Full statement

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 15: Social media is a treasure trove of weird and unusual content which can give you goosebumps or make you fall off your chair. One such video that has surfaced on the internet and is making rounds everywhere shows a man with the world's longest nose.

The story of Thomas Wedders hogged social media attention after a Twitter page called Historic Vids posted a photo of his head kept at Ripley's Believe It Or Not museum.

"Thomas Wadhouse was an English circus performer who lived in the 18th century. He is most famously known for having the world's longest nose, which measured 7.5 inches (19 cm) long," Historic Vids said in its tweet.

Thomas Wadhouse was an English circus performer who lived in the 18th century. He is most famously known for having the world's longest nose, which measured 7.5 inches (19 cm) long. pic.twitter.com/Gx3cRsGXxd — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) November 12, 2022

"There are historical accounts that Thomas Wedders, who lived in England during the 1770's and was a member of a travelling freak circus, had a nose measuring 19 cm (7.5 in) long," stated the Guinness World Records (GWR) website.

Since being posted the image has got close to 1.20 lakh likes and thousands of retweets.

"I mean... This is what makes Twitter so wacky and wonderful. Tweets like this. Thank you," commented a Twitter user.

I mean... This is what makes Twitter so wacky & wonderful. Tweets like this. Thank you🤣🤣🤣 — ghost in her shell (@titty_tornado) November 12, 2022

"He was also known to never have lost a race," said another.

He was also known to never have lost a race — Oscar🇦🇷🇺🇸 (@demcanes) November 12, 2022

Thomas Wedders born in Yorkshire, England, circa 1730, was a performer in various circus sideshows in the mid-18th century. Wedders is chiefly known for having the world's longest nose, allegedly measuring 7.5 inches (19 cm) long.

Beyond his unusual appearance, little is known about Wedders's life.