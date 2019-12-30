  • search
Trending Flashback 2019
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ola to deploy 'safety scouts' for New Year's celebration

    By PTI
    |

    Kolkata, Dec 30: Ride-hailing major Ola on Monday said it will deploy specially trained "safety scouts" to help people celebrate the new year's celebrations.

    The "safety scouts" would be deployed in high traffic areas on December 31 and also at major partying zones for the safety and mobility support of citizens, the company said.

    Ola did not give details on the number of safety scouts to be deployed in Kolkata.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    "Additionally, Ola will also deploy Quick Response Teams, a special fleet of cars with a first aid kit, and trained personnel to attend to emergencies through the night," an official statement said.

    Hundreds of safety scouts will be deployed across several cities of the country like Delhi - NCR, Bangalore, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai on New Years Eve, it said.

    "New years eve sees a large number of people going out for the night to celebrate, and through these efforts, we are encouraging people to take a safe ride back home," Ola chief sales & marketing Arun Srinivas said.

    Weird! Yashwant Sinha takes on Sitharaman for Ola, Uber affecting auto sector statement

    "We are proud to assist the efforts of the on-ground police forces and together, help citizens and consumers feel secure," he said.

    More OLA News

    Read more about:

    ola

    Story first published: Monday, December 30, 2019, 21:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 30, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue