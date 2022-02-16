OIC raises hijab row: It is clear Turkey is Pakistan’s new playground

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 16: India has once again hit out at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) after it raised the hijab row in India. New Delhi accused the OIC of worming with a communal mindset. India also said that the organisation has been hijacked by vested interests.

"We have noted yet another motivated and misleading statement from the general secretariat of the OIC on matters pertaining to India. Issues in India are considered and resolved in accordance with our constitutional framework and mechanisms, as well as democratic ethos and polity," Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson external affairs ministry said.

The OIC has been interfering in India's affairs for long now. India enhanced ties with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, following which Pakistan turned to Turkey to drum up anti-India narratives.

Turkey according to an Intelligence Bureau report has adopted a three pronged approach against India.

They include employing Kashmiri journalists to put out a false narrative, dole out scholarships so that radicalisation can take place at educational institutes and fund NGOs to influence Indian Muslims on foreign policy which is detrimental to India's interests.

An OSINT report by the Disinfo Lab speaks in detail about how a boycott campaign was launched last year September by the Muslim Brotherhood (MB) nexus against India as well as targeting Saudi Arabia and UAE apart from France.

The campaign was supported by the troll factories of Turkey and Pakistan. It was the first open campaign by MB through the new emerging nexus of Qatar-Turkey-Pakistan, dubbed as QTPi. While it had all the characteristics of propaganda, including the liberal use of fake pics and videos, it was not ordinary propaganda.

It appears as a strength test for Muslim Brotherhood, as it put several of the news media from its arsenal to use, including the jewel Al Jazeera, risking their credibility. The sheer resource MB-led QTPi deployed in this fake news-driven propaganda made it abundantly clear that not only Brotherhood has arrived in India, but it also intends to stay, the report said.

An Intelligence Bureau official tells Oneindia that earlier Pakistan used to rely on the UAE and Saudi Arabia to drum up an anti-India narrative. However India's foreign policy has shifted and New Delhi has close allies in Saudi and the UAE, which has made Pakistan shift focus to Turkey, the official also said.

Story first published: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 8:58 [IST]