OFRC result final answer key released on ofbindia.gov.in

The OFRC result final answer key has been released. The results for the Group C Phase 1 exam is available on the official website.

The board had earlier release copy of the OMR sheets for the candidates who had appeared for the phase I examination held on September 10, 2017.

Match the answers in the final answer key with those marked in your own OMR sheet. The copy of OMR sheet can also be downloaded from the OFRC website. To download the copy of OMR sheet, you would need your registration number generated at the time of the application. The results are available on ofbindia.gov.in.

How to check OFRC result final answer key:

Go to ofbindia.gov.in

Go to online application portal: www.ofrcapply.com

Click on the link given for Final Answer Key for phase I written exam

In the new window select your respective trade from the dropdown menu

Click on view

Click on the link for final answer key

The answer key will open in pdf format

Download the pdf

Take a printout

OneIndia News