YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 UP Election Result 2022 Punjab Election Result 2022 Goa Election Result 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Odisha MLA Prasant Jagdev’s vehicle runs over crowd, 22 injured

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bhubaneswar, Mar 12: At least 22 people, including seven police personnel, were injured on Saturday when suspended BJD MLA Prasant Jagdev's vehicle allegedly ran over them at Banapur in Khurda district, police said.

    Odisha MLA Prasant Jagdev’s vehicle runs over crowd, 22 injured

    The MLA from Chilika was also critically injured as he was roughed up by a mob after the vehicle mowed down a section of the crowd which had gathered outside the BDO Banapur's office while election for the block chairperson was underway, they said.

    Two persons, including Banapur Police Station Inspector-in-Charge R R Sahu, were seriously injured in the incident, and they were taken to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, officials said. "Around 15 BJP workers and seven police personnel were injured.

    A probe has been initiated into the matter," a senior police officer said. The MLA was first treated at Tangi Hospital and later taken to Bhubaneswar, Khurda SP Alekh Chandra Pahi said. Jagdev was suspended last year for anti-party activities. "There is no report of any casualty yet," Pahi added. PTI

    More ODISHA News  

    Read more about:

    odisha

    Story first published: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 14:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 12, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X