Odisha govt relaxes night curfew by an hour, Saraswati Puja allowed in schools

Bhubaneswar, Jan 31: With the Covid-19 cases witnessing a steady decline, the Odisha government on Monday relaxed night curfew by an hour and allowed Saraswati Puja in schools.

As per the latest order, the night curfew will be in force in urban areas from 10 pm to 5 am, instead of starting at 9 pm.

Thr state government has given permission for Saraswati Puja in temples without the participation of devotees, and in schools with a limited number of students. However, the students and school management should comply with covid-appropriate behaviour.

It has banned Saraswati Pujas community, and large congregations at river banks, ghats, ponds and beaches for bathing on Magha Saptami will not be permitted.

The statement added that shops, malls, shopping complexes, markets, cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment complexes, theatres, auditoriums, assembly halls and other similar places will be allowed to be operate from 5 am to 10 pm.

Nonetheless, emergency services and home delivery by restaurants and online aggregators will continue during the night curfew.

The government has permitted all offices of the state government, public undertakings, corporations, societies and autonomous bodies to function with full staff strength, strictly adhering to COVID-19 protocol. PTI

