Odisha: 49 NDRF personnel who worked during Cyclone Amphan test positive for coronavirus

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, June 09: At least 49 personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) who worked during the devastating cyclone Amphan in West Bengal on Monday tested positive for coronavirus in Odisha, said officials.

The NDRF jawans had recently completed relief and restoration work for Cyclone Amphan that wreaked havoc last month. As many as 177 personnel have submitted swab tests for the deadly virus in West Bengal and Odisha after they returned to their respective stations.