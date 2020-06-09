  • search
    Odisha: 49 NDRF personnel who worked during Cyclone Amphan test positive for coronavirus

    New Delhi, June 09: At least 49 personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) who worked during the devastating cyclone Amphan in West Bengal on Monday tested positive for coronavirus in Odisha, said officials.

    Odisha: 49 NDRF personnel who worked during Cyclone Amphan test positive for coronavirus
    National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel evacuate villagers residing in low lying seaside areas, ahead of cyclone 'Amphan' landfall, near Dhamra in Bhadrak district. PTI

    The NDRF jawans had recently completed relief and restoration work for Cyclone Amphan that wreaked havoc last month. As many as 177 personnel have submitted swab tests for the deadly virus in West Bengal and Odisha after they returned to their respective stations.

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 9, 2020, 1:17 [IST]
