October 21, year 2021: When India hit the 100 crore COVID-19 vaccination mark

New Delhi, Dec 11: October 21 2021 will be a landmark day in Indian history. After battling a horrific second wave of COVID-19, India reached the milestone of the 100 crore vaccine mark.

India overcame logistic challenges and hesitancy as healthcare workers climbed mountains, crossed rivers and walked the deserts to vaccinate Indians against COVID-19.

It took India nine months to vaccinate 100 crore people with 74 per cent of the adult population getting the first dose. Over 31 per cent were fully vaccinated as of October 21.

The drive was launched in mid January. However in the initial stages India fell short of vaccines as it was sending them to other countries as well. However the country managed to ramp up production.

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin under the 'Make in India' initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India was one of the leading countries in the global medical devices market in the world.

"India scripts history. We are witnessing the triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians. Congrats India on crossing 100 crore vaccinations. Gratitude to our doctors, nurses and all those who worked to achieve this feat," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet.

Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, NITI Aayog said congratulations to the people and healthcare workers of India. It's remarkable to reach the 1-billion dose mark for any nation, an achievement in just over nine months since the vaccination program started in India.

The Health Ministry said that the vaccination drive was based on six principles-to include everyone above 18 years and give free vaccination at government health centres, the government providing financial and technological support to indigenous vaccines, pursuing a layered approach of prioritising certain populations, developing a digital interface to coordinate work, sharing learnings and resources with the global community, and by consulting and collaborating with stakeholders.

From May 1 the government opened the vaccination drive for those above 18. In June the DGCI announced that vaccines from certain countries and those under WHO's emergency use listing would need bridging trials.

Story first published: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 10:07 [IST]