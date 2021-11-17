Number of fully vaccinated people surpasses 1st timers in India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 17: The number of people in the country who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 has surpassed those who are fully vaccinated, data shows.

As of Tuesday night out of the 755.4 million people who have received at least one dose of the vaccine, 380.7 million people are fully vaccinated and another 374.7 million have received only one shot.

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 112.97 Cr (1,12,97,84,045) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 1,16,00,209 sessions.

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 21st June 2021. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID Vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75% of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs, the Health Ministry said.

More than 125 crore (1,25,74,91,730) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Govt of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category.

More than 19.55 Cr (19,55,55,996) balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered, the Ministry further noted in a press communication.

