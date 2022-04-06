NTA NEET UG 2022 Exams on July 17: How to register

India

pti-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 06: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2022 will be conducted on July 17 and the registration process began on Wednesday.

"The last date for submission of online application form is May 6. Candidates must strictly follow the instructions given in the information bulletin and on the NTA website.

Candidates not complying with the instructions shall be summarily disqualified," a senior NTA official said.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)will be conducted in 13 languages - English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

"Candidates must ensure that the e-mail address and mobile number provided in the online application form are their own or of parents and guardians only as all information and communication will be sent by NTA through e-mail on the registered e-mail address or SMS on the registered mobile number only," the official added.

Last year, the NEET-Undergraduate exam was held on September 12, with over 95 per cent of the registered candidates appearing for it. Over 15.44 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam which was conducted at 3,858 centres in 13 languages in 2021. Over 8.70 lakh candidates had qualified the exam.

Steps to register for NEET-UG 2022

Go to the official website of NEET -- neet.nta.ac.in.

On homepage, click on 'Proceed to apply online for NEET (UG) 2022'

Fill in required details like name, phone no., other details

You will receive a six-digit OTP

Enter the OTP and submit the registration form

A provisional NEET application number will be generated which needs to be preserved till the admission process is over

Pay the fee online and download the form for future reference.