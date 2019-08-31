Home News India live

NRC LIVE: 19,06,657 names left out, appeals commence on Monday

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Guwahati, Aug 31: The final NRC list has been published on the official website assamnrc.nic.in. State NRC coordinator, Prateek Hajela said that it has been found it has been found that a total of 3,11,21,004 number of persons are found to be eligible for inclusion in final NRC. 19,06,657 have been left out of the final list.

Stay tuned for all the updates LIVE:

Newest First Oldest First

Meanwhile people continue to queue up outside the Seva Kendras to check if their name is on the final list. Delhi BJP chief, Manoj Tiwari has called for an NRC exercise to be conducted in Delhi as well. A retired Indian Army junior commissioned officer, Mohammad Sanaullah has been declared a foreigner. It may be recalled that the retired officer had hit the headlines last year after he was declared a foreigner by the foreigners tribunal and sent to detention camp. He has failed to make it to the final NRC list. While his wife remains on the final list, the names of his two daughters and son are missing from the final list. The Congress would be meeting shortly at 10 Janpath after the release of the final NRC list. We will not support anyone whose citizenship is suspect says senior Congress leader, Debabrata Saikia. We will provide legal help to all genuine Indians, Saikia also said. The decades old suspicion that 10s of millions of illegal immigrants are in Assam will also end. We would appeal to all people to maintain calm and don’t believe in rumours. Appeals can be filed within 120 days. The appeal period was raised from 60 to 120 days. One of the applicants Naseeruddin Choudhary said that his daughter Najmin and nephew Masoom were both out of the first list. Now they are in the final list. We were so scared, but now we are relieved, he said. Those who are not satisfied with the outcome can file an appeal before the Foreigners Tribunals says state NRC coordinator, Prateek Hajela. State NRC coordinator, Prateek Hajela said that it has been found it has been found that a total of 3,11,21,004 number of persons are found to be eligible for inclusion in final NRC. 19,06,657 have been left out of the final list. Final NRC on 31st August 2019 pic.twitter.com/aUHmHojBYy — NRC Updation Assam (@NRCupdateAssam) August 31, 2019 Final NRC on 31st August 2019 Who can view their names today: Only those applicants whose names were missing from the complete draft released in July 2018, or were named in the list of exclusions released in June 2019, or those facing objections against their inclusion in the complete draft, or were called for hearings in July this year, will be able to view their status in the supplementary list today. The full list will be made available on September 7 2019. Applicants can also check their status at the NRC Sewa Kendras located near them. The list is also available at the offices of the circle officers and deputy commissioners. Who can view their names today: Only those applicants whose names were missing from the complete draft released in July 2018, or were named in the list of exclusions released in June 2019, or those facing objections against their inclusion in the complete draft, or were called for hearings in July this year, will be able to view their status in the supplementary list today. The full list will be made available on September 7 2019. Final NRC leaves out 19,06,657 names. 368,000 names have been included. The final list has been published on the website, nrcassam.nic.in. Over 40 lakh people were left out of the NRC draft listed published in 2018. Despite warnings, fake news has claimed a life in Assam. After hearing that her name was not on the final list, a woman from Sonitpur jumped into a well and killed herself. The news was however fake. As a tense Assam awaits the publication of the final NRC list today, the question is what would happen to those whose names have been excluded. If a person’s name is missing in the NRC, then he or she could prefer an appeal before the tribunal. After exhausting all legal options, if the person is still declared a foreigner, then he or she would not be able to obtain an Aadhaar card as the biometrics would be flagged. The Director General of Police, Assam, Kuladhar Saikia has been given an extension of three months. The Assam Chief Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal and police have urged people not to believe in rumours. The Goverment has ensured adequate safeguards for people whose name may not appear in the Final NRC. Don't believe rumours, as some elements are trying to create confusion in society, the Assam police said. Section 144 has been clamped in several parts of the state. In Guwahati, prohibitory orders are in place. The Ministry of Home Affairs has said that those names excluded from the final list will be given legal aid to file an appeal. 120 days time would be given to file the appeal. The state NRC coordinator will announce the final list at 10 am. Lakhs of people are waiting with anxiety to find out if their name is on the final list or not. The draft NRC had left out 40 lakh names.

The state NRC coordinator will announce the final list at 10 am. Lakhs of people are waiting with anxiety to find out if their name is on the final list or not. The draft NRC had left out 40 lakh names. The Ministry of Home Affairs has said that those names excluded from the final list will be given legal aid to file an appeal. 120 days time would be given to file the appeal. Section 144 has been clamped in several parts of the state. In Guwahati, prohibitory orders are in place. The Assam Chief Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal and police have urged people not to believe in rumours. The Goverment has ensured adequate safeguards for people whose name may not appear in the Final NRC. Don't believe rumours, as some elements are trying to create confusion in society, the Assam police said. The Director General of Police, Assam, Kuladhar Saikia has been given an extension of three months. As a tense Assam awaits the publication of the final NRC list today, the question is what would happen to those whose names have been excluded. If a person’s name is missing in the NRC, then he or she could prefer an appeal before the tribunal. After exhausting all legal options, if the person is still declared a foreigner, then he or she would not be able to obtain an Aadhaar card as the biometrics would be flagged. Despite warnings, fake news has claimed a life in Assam. After hearing that her name was not on the final list, a woman from Sonitpur jumped into a well and killed herself. The news was however fake. Over 40 lakh people were left out of the NRC draft listed published in 2018. The final list has been published on the website, nrcassam.nic.in. Final NRC leaves out 19,06,657 names. 368,000 names have been included. Who can view their names today: Only those applicants whose names were missing from the complete draft released in July 2018, or were named in the list of exclusions released in June 2019, or those facing objections against their inclusion in the complete draft, or were called for hearings in July this year, will be able to view their status in the supplementary list today. The full list will be made available on September 7 2019. Applicants can also check their status at the NRC Sewa Kendras located near them. The list is also available at the offices of the circle officers and deputy commissioners. Who can view their names today: Only those applicants whose names were missing from the complete draft released in July 2018, or were named in the list of exclusions released in June 2019, or those facing objections against their inclusion in the complete draft, or were called for hearings in July this year, will be able to view their status in the supplementary list today. The full list will be made available on September 7 2019. Final NRC on 31st August 2019 pic.twitter.com/aUHmHojBYy — NRC Updation Assam (@NRCupdateAssam) August 31, 2019 Final NRC on 31st August 2019 State NRC coordinator, Prateek Hajela said that it has been found it has been found that a total of 3,11,21,004 number of persons are found to be eligible for inclusion in final NRC. 19,06,657 have been left out of the final list. Those who are not satisfied with the outcome can file an appeal before the Foreigners Tribunals says state NRC coordinator, Prateek Hajela. One of the applicants Naseeruddin Choudhary said that his daughter Najmin and nephew Masoom were both out of the first list. Now they are in the final list. We were so scared, but now we are relieved, he said. Appeals can be filed within 120 days. The appeal period was raised from 60 to 120 days. We will not support anyone whose citizenship is suspect says senior Congress leader, Debabrata Saikia. We will provide legal help to all genuine Indians, Saikia also said. The decades old suspicion that 10s of millions of illegal immigrants are in Assam will also end. We would appeal to all people to maintain calm and don’t believe in rumours. The Congress would be meeting shortly at 10 Janpath after the release of the final NRC list. A retired Indian Army junior commissioned officer, Mohammad Sanaullah has been declared a foreigner. It may be recalled that the retired officer had hit the headlines last year after he was declared a foreigner by the foreigners tribunal and sent to detention camp. He has failed to make it to the final NRC list. While his wife remains on the final list, the names of his two daughters and son are missing from the final list. Delhi BJP chief, Manoj Tiwari has called for an NRC exercise to be conducted in Delhi as well. Meanwhile people continue to queue up outside the Seva Kendras to check if their name is on the final list.

As many as 200 additional foreigners tribunals will be operational in Assam from Monday where bona fide citizens, whose names do not figure in the final NRC, can approach to challenge their exclusion, officials said.

"As of now, 100 foreigners tribunals are functioning. From September 1, a total of 200 additional foreigners tribunals will start functioning across Assam," a senior home ministry official said.