NRC: Centre extends AFSPA in Assam by 6 months

    Guwahati, Aug 30: The government has issued a notification declaring the entire state of Assam as a 'disturbed area,' and extended the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act for six more months.

    Security personnel keep vigil at a NRC Seva Kendra after the final draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) was released, in Guwahati

    This has been done as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order during the ongoing National Register of Citizens (NRC) update process.

    The notification read, "As per powers conferred under Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958, the Governor of Assam has declared the entire state of Assam as 'disturbed area' up to 6 months beyond August 28, 2018, unless withdrawn earlier."

    It may be recalled that in September 2017, the Centre delegated to both Assam and Manipur the power to impose or withdraw AFSPA, which gives special powers to the Army engaged in counter-insurgency operations.

    Story first published: Thursday, August 30, 2018, 6:20 [IST]
