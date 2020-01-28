Now, watch Man Vs Wild with ‘Thalaiva’ Rajinikanth and Bear Grylls!

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 28: Superstar Rajinikanth is all set to walk into the woods with TV presenter Bear Grylls for an upcoming episode on the Discovery show Man vs Wild. The shoot is currently going in Karnataka's Bandipur forest.

According to reports, the episode will be shot in Karnataka's Bandipur National Park, and the shoot with the 'Darbar' actor is currently going on.

The Man vs Wild show has seen some of the top personalities of the world including our very own Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Last year, Modi made an appearance with Bear Grylls in the show, which aired on August 12 and was showcased in over 180 countries across the world on Discovery network of channels.

The widely popular show featured Edward Michael Grylls going on an adventure trip with the PM in the wilderness of Jim Corbett National Park.

As they set on a voyage to discover nature's wonders, Modi also expressed his views on nature conservation and his experiences of various encounters with wildlife.

The episode went on to make history by recording highest-ever ratings in the infotainment genre and catapulted Discovery channel (3.05 million impressions) to No. 3 position for the week.

Let's see if the episode featuring Rajinikanth is able to break that record.

On the work front, Rajinikanth was seen in the blockbuster Tamil film, Darbar. The film earned a heavy amount at the ticket windows. Next, he is gearing up for Thalaivar 168 that is also starring Keerthy Suresh, Meena and Khushbu.